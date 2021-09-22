Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 22. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 September 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of September.

NAMES

photo

Nesipbek Aituly (1950) is the poet, laureate of the Makatayev Prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and Zhambyl Zhabayev International Prize, holder of the Alash International Award.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo


Anuar Dzhumadildayev (1965) is the head of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Peoples' Friendship University, West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University.

Has been acting since August 2020.

photo


Kairat Boranbayev (1966) is the Kazakh National Paralympic Committee president.

Born in Turgai region is the graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture, Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Has ben serving since March 2015.


