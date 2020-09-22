September 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of September.

NAMES

Kazakhstani poet, Laureate of the prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan named after M. Makatayev Nesipbek AITYLY was born in 1950 in East Turkestan. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his creative career Mr. Nesipbek composed many renowned poems and was awarded for them. He also worked at literary magazines and a publishing house Zhalyn.

Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anuar DZHUMADILDAYEV was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the People’s Friendship University named after Patrice Lumumba and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological University. He took up his recent post in August 2020.

President of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan Kairat BORANBAYEV was born in 1966 in Turgai region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his business career Mr. Boranbayev helmed many companies mainly in oil and gas sector. He was named the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan in March 2015.

