Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 22. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 September 2020, 08:00
September 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of September.

NAMES

photo

Kazakhstani poet, Laureate of the prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan named after M. Makatayev Nesipbek AITYLY was born in 1950 in East Turkestan. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his creative career Mr. Nesipbek composed many renowned poems and was awarded for them. He also worked at literary magazines and a publishing house Zhalyn.

photo

Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anuar DZHUMADILDAYEV was born in 1965 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the People’s Friendship University named after Patrice Lumumba and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological University. He took up his recent post in August 2020.

photo

President of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan Kairat BORANBAYEV was born in 1966 in Turgai region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Physical Culture and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his business career Mr. Boranbayev helmed many companies mainly in oil and gas sector. He was named the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan in March 2015.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes