September 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 22.

DATES

World Car-Free Day is a worldwide event observed September 22 to encourage motorists to give up their cars for at least 24 hours and travel on foot or by bike. The holiday originated in France in 1998.

World Rhino Day was proclaimed to attract people’s attention to the importance of preserving five existing species of the rhinoceros: White rhino, Black rhino, great Indian-horned rhino, Javan rhino and Sumatran rhino.

World Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Day was first marked on September 22, 2008 as the CML Global Awareness Day. In 2011, the CML Day got an official status. The date of the World CML Day – September 22 or 9/22 – was not chosen accidentally. The disease is caused by the change of chromosomes 9 and 22. The goal of the World CML Day is to raise people’s awareness about the disease, the problems of patients and importance of development of medication.

EVENTS

1920 – All-Russian Central Executive Committee issues a new decree, as per which Orenburg province becomes a part of the Kirgiz (Kazakh) ASSR. The city of Orenburg becomes the capital of the Republic.

1934 – The Kazakh Mining Metallurgical Institute (Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University) is established.

1989 – The Law On Languages in the Kazakh SSR is adopted.

1993 – Kazakhstan, Brazil establish diplomatic relations.

2001 – Pope John Paul II pays state visit to Kazakhstan. More than 35,000 people gathered in Astana for the Holy Mass delivered by the Pontiff.

2011 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the high-level session on nuclear security at the UN headquarters in New York.

2015 – Kazinform International News Agency, Chinese People’s Daily newspaper enter into a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation.

2016 – Kazakhstan – the Country of the Great Steppe photo exposition is unveiled at the Mayor’s Office in The Hague, Netherlands.

2017 – Kazakhstan, Niger establish diplomatic relations.

2018 – Academy of Service and Tourism opens its doors in Akmola region.

2020 – BAQ KASIPODAQ – the trade union of mass media, radio and TV workers - is set up in Kazakhstan.

2020 – Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan and the National Nuclear Security Administration of the US Energy Department sign a joint statement on minimizing highly enriched uranium on the sidelines of the 64th session of the IAEA General Conference.

2020 – Abai Uii (House of Abai) Kazakh Cultural and Business Center is opened in Omsk, Russia.