September 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 22.

DATES

World Car Free Day is a worldwide event held on September 22 that encourages greener methods of travel; meaning ways to get around other than driving alone by car.

EVENTS

1920 – By the new decree of the All-Russian Central Executive Committee Orenburg province is included into the Kirgiz (Kazakh) ASSR with the city of Orenburg becoming a capital of the Republic.

1934 – The Kazakh Mining Metallurgical Institute (Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University) is set up. The Institute was restructured into the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute.

1989 – The Law on languages in the Kazakh SSR is adopted.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Brazil exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

2001 - Pope John Paul II pays a visit to Kazakhstan holding a holy mass near the Defender of the Motherland monument in the Motherland square with the participation of over 35 thousand people.

2009 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the solemn opening of the Independence Monument in Shymkent city.

2011 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the high-level session on nuclear security at the UN headquarters in New York.

2015 – Kazinform news agency and China’s People's Daily sign a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation.

2016 – The photo exhibition Kazakhstan – the country of the Great Steppe is held at the Mayor’s Office in the Hague, Netherlands.

2017 – Kazakhstan and Niger establish diplomatic relations.

2018 – The Academy of Service and Tourism is opened for the first time in Akmola region, Kazakhstan.

2020 - BAQ KASIPODAQ – the trade union of mass media and radio and TV workers - is created in Kazakhstan.

2020 – The joint statement of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan and the National Nuclear Security Administration of the US Energy Department on minimizing highly enriched uranium is signed within the 64th session of the IAEA General Conference.

2020 – The Kazakh Cultural and Business House Abai Uii is opened in Omsk, Russia.



