September 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 22.

DATES

World Car-Free Day

Every year on 22 September, cities across the globe celebrate World Car-Free Day, encouraging motorists to give up their cars for a day. The event highlights the numerous benefits of going car-free to citizens—including reduced air pollution and the promotion of walking and cycling in a safer environment.

EVENTS

1934 - The Kazakh ore mining and smelting institute (today referred to as the Kazakh Satpayev National Technical University) is founded.

1989 - The Kazakh SSR adopts the Law «On languages» to declare the importance of knowledge of the native language. The new Law on languages was adopted in Kazakhstan in 1997.

1993 - Kazakhstan and Brazil exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2001 - Pope John Paul II pays a visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is considered as one of the key events in the development of interstate relations.

2011 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the high-level sitting on nuclear security at the UN headquarters in New York.

2015 - Kazinform International News Agency and Renmin Ribao daily sign a memo of understanding and cooperation. According to the document the parties are to cooperate and provide information support for «Belt and Road» project as well as the implementation of «Nurly Zhol» program.

2016 - A photo exhibition Kazakhstan-the land of the great steppe i s unveiled at The Hague Mayor's Office. The exhibition is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands together with the city authorities. It features contemporary life and culture of Kazakhstan, diversity of the great steppe landscape, ancient historical monuments and architecture of the 21st century. Foreign public expresses particular interest towards the unique architecture of Astana including the Baiterek monument, the Palace of Peace and Accord, Astana Opera, the Hazret Sultan Mosque and others.

2017 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Niger establish diplomatic relations. The corresponding joint communique is signed by the foreign ministers of the two states Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Ibrahim Yakubu in New York on the sidelines of the UN GA. Niger is the 183rd country Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with.