September 21. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays - prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of September

Kapan Badyrov (1904-1998) – actor, stage director, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, one of the founders of Kazakh theatre art.

Abai Tasbulatov (1951) – Lieutenant-General, representative of the High Command of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces.

Kairat Nurperissov (1957) - public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Johan Merkel (1958) – member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Vladimir Smirnov (1964) – famous Kazakh skier, 1994 Olympic Games champion, four-time world champion, four-time silver and two-time bronze winner of the Olympic Games.

