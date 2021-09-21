Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 21. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 September 2021, 08:00
September 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of September.

NAMES

photo

Kapan Badyrov (1904-1998) is the actor and director, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, one of the founders of Kazakh theatre.

He was born in Kostanay region.

Authored a number of books.




photo

Abai Tasbulatov (1951) is the representative of defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General.

Born in North Kazakhstan region he is the graduate of the Konev Alma-Ata Higher Command School, the Frunze Military Academy.




photo

Kairat Nurpeisov (1957) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute, the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.





photo

Iogan Merkel (1958) is the member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

Has been serving since May 2017.





photo

Vladimir Smirnov (1964 is the well-known skier, Olympic champion.

Born in the city of Shchuchinsk, Kokchetav region. He completed the training-of-trainers course at the Lesgaft Military Institute of Physical Culture, Kazakh State Institute of Physical Culture.




photo

Assylbek Duisebayev (1979) is the 1st deputy of the Governor of Karaganda region.

Born in Tselinograd region graduated from the Seifulin Akmola Agro-Technical University.

Has been acting since June 2014.


