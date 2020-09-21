September 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of September.

Kapan Badyrov (1904-1998) – an actor and director, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, one of the founders of Kazakh theatre. The Kostanay region native received the USSR State Award for his role of Abai in 1952. He penned several books.

Abai Tasbulatov (born in 1951) – a Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Konev Alma-Ata Higher Command School in 1973, the Frunze Military Academy to be an office of motorized infantry troops.

Kairat Nurpeisov (born in 1957) – An extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Pavlodar State Pedagogical Institute to become a math teacher in 1979, the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy, majoring in economics in 1986.

Iogan Merkel (born in 1958) – a member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan. Born in Kokchetav region, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Law Institute in 1984.

Vladimir Smirnov (born in 1964) - a skier, Olympic champion. Born in the city of Shchuchinsk, Kokchetav region. He completed the training-of-trainers course at the Lesgaft Military Institute of Physical Culture in 1983, the Kazakh State Institute of Physical Culture to become a teacher of physical culture and sport in 1986.

Bakyt Kurmanbayev (1970-2020) was a member of the high command of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Major General.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University in 1993, the Military Academy of Army Air Defence Forces of Russia in 2005, and the Higher Academic Courses of the Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the Russian Federation in 2008.

Assylbek Duisebayev (born in 1979) - the first deputy of the governor of Karaganda region. Born in Tselinograd region, he graduated from the Seifulin Akmola Agro Technical University to become an economist in 2001.



