September 21. Today's Birthdays

Alzhanova Raushan
21 September 2019, 08:00
September 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of September.

NAMES

Kapan Badyrov, actor, filmmaker, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan. He was born 125 years ago (1904-1998).







Abay Tasbulatov, deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the VI convocation for Nur Otan Party, member of the committee for international affairs, defense and security. He was born 68 years ago (1951) in North Kazakhstan region.






Kairat Nurpeissov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan. He was born 62 years ago (1957) in Pavlodar region.







Iogan Merkel, member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan. He was born in Kokchetav region 61 years ago (1958).







Vladimir Smirnov, soviet and Kazakhstan's skier, Olympic champion. He was born in Kokchetav region 55 years ago (1964).







Bakyt Kurmanbayev, deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan. He was born 49 years ago (1970).







Asylbek Duissebayev, first Deputy Governor of Karaganda region. He was born 40 years ago (1970).
