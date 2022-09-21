21 September 2022, 07:00

September 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 21.

DATES

The International Day of Peace is observed on the initiative of the UN General Assembly around the world on September 21

World Alzheimer's Day was proclaimed on the initiative of organizations specializing in research of the disease and the methods of slowing down its development.

EVENTS

1989 – KazSSR Supreme Council holds 14th session to adopt several resolutions: On measures of further implementation of political reforms in the republic, On amendments to the Constitution of the KazSSR, On election of people’s deputies of the KazSSR, On election of deputies of local Council of People’s Deputies of the KazSSR.

1993 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays an official visit to Germany.

1993 – Kazakhstan and Albania establish diplomatic relations.

2011 - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the 66th session of the UN General Assembly.

2012 – Madrid hosts Kazakhstan and Film: 1970-2011 Festival, during which the Spanish audience enjoyed watching such Kazakh films as Tulip, Kyz-Zhibek, Nomad, Mustafa Shokay, and Farewell to Gulssary.

2017 – Kazakhstan chairs the International Association of Pension and Social Funds.

2018 – The Anthology of Kazakh music – the first collection of professional 4K videos of 30 instrumental works – from classics to modern compositions – is presented in Almaty city.

2021 – Days of Kazakhstan Culture are held in Water Front complex of Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.

2021 – Kazakhstan – 30 Years of Independence, 556 Years of History exposition opens in Lisbon, Portugal.