September 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 21st of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 21.

EVENTS

1993 - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in the Federative Republic of Germany for an official visit to hold talks with Federal President Richard von Weizsaecker, Economy Minister Jürgen W. Möllemann, etc. 1993 - Kazakhstan and the Republic of Albania exchange notes on establishing of diplomatic relations. 2001 - Anjelo Sodano - Vatican's Secretary of State is awarded Dostyk Order of the first degree for great contribution to the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Vatican and fruitful activities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. 2011 - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the 66th session of the UN GA held in New York. 2012 - Kazakhstan and cinema: 1970-2011 program is unveiled in Madrid to screen works by Kazakhstani film directors. 2014 - An exposition Altyn Khanshaiym (golden princess) is unveiled to feature the unique artifacts of the ancient golden burial of Kazakhstan. The complex consisting of four burial mounds was unearthed in 2012 by archeologists of the West Kazakhstan history and archeology center. There was found a grave of a noble woman of Sarmathian period, entirely dripping with gold of the purest tint. The total weigh of gold found there was 3 kg.

