September 20. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 September 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of September.

NAMES

photo

Zhumakhan Kuderin (1891-1938) is the public and political figure, one of the first Kazakh agronomists. Born in the city of Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan region, is the graduate of the Koksu Agricultural School , the University of Central Asia.

One of the streets in Almaty is named after him.

photo

Saim Balmukhanov (1923-2014) is the radiologist and oncologist, PhD, professor, honored scientist of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Almaty Medical, the Institute of Surgery of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

photo

Baurzhan Zhumagulov (1961) is the Chairman of the Atyrau Regional Court.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since April 2020.

Gani Kulzhanov (1965) is the Kazakh actor of cinema and theatre, TV host, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Youth League of Kazakhstan Prize.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Tchaikovsky Almaty Musical College.

photo

Bibigul Assylova (975) – is the Kazakh Vice-Minister of Education and Science.

Born in Akmola region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

Has been appointed to the recent post in June 2016.

photo

Marat Omarov (1988) is the deputy chairman of the Competition Development and Protection Agency of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the York University, London School of Economics and Political Sciences.

Has been serving since last October.

photo

Yermek Kuantyrov (1989) is the Vice Minister of National Econnomy of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Tomsk State University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, and Columbia University Law School.

Has been working since February this year.


