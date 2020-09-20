September 20. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of September.

Zhumakhan Kuderin (1891-1938) – a public and political figure, one of the first Kazakh agronomists. Born in the city of Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Koksu Agricultural School (in the city of Kapal) as well as the University of Central Asia.

Saim Balmukhanov (1923-2014) – a radiologist and oncologist, PhD, professor, honored scientist of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan. Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Almaty Medical Institute as well as a graduate school of the Institute of Surgery of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Baurzhan Zhumagulov (born in 1961) – the Chairman of the Atyrau Regional Court. Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Mirov Kazakh State University, where he studied law in 1985.

Gani Kulzhanov (born in 1965) – a Kazakh actor of cinema and theatre, TV host, merited worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Youth League of Kazakhstan award. The Kyzyk-Orda native graduated from the Tchaikovsky Almaty Musical College.

Bibigul Assylova (born in 1975) – a Vice-Minister of Education and Science of Kazkahstan. Born in Kokshetau region, she graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, majoring in economics in 1996.

Yermek Kuantyrov (born in 1989) – a director of the National Institute of Intellectual Property enterprise. He graduated from the Tomsk State University, where he gained his bachelor’s degree in international relations in 2010, earned LL.B. from KAZGUU University and gained LL.M. from the Columbia Law School in 2014.