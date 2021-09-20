Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 September 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 20.

EVENTS

1913 - The first Kazakhstani football teams such as Olymp, Lastochka, Orlyata and Yarysh are founded in Semipalatinsk.

2001 – The unique ethno-park covering 36 ha opens in Karaganda. It in miniature features the region.

2002 – Kazakhstan establishes Human Rights Ombudsman position.

2013 – Turan TV is the first country’s TV Channel starts broadcasting.

2016 - F or the first time ever Kazakhstan's military observer to the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) lieutenant colonel Askar Kozhagaliyev is appointed as a commander of the UN Military Observers Base in Ausard.

2017 – Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Nurbakhyt Tenizbayev wins silver at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

2019 – The opening ceremony of the office of the Turkic Council takes place in Budapest.


