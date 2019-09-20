September 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 20th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 20.

EVENTS

1913 - The first Kazakhstan's football teams such as Olymp, Lastochka, Orlyata and Yarysh founded in Semipalatinsk.

2010 - Kazakhstan's men's tennis team for the first time ever won the berth in the Davis Cup World Group.

2016 - F or the first time ever Kazakhstan's military observer to the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) lieutenant colonel Askar Kozhagaliyev is appointed as a commander of the UN Military Observers Base in Ausard.