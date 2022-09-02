September 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of September.

NAMES

Akzhan Mashanov (196-1997) – mine surveyor, founder and promoter of the Kazakhstan Geomechanics School, PhD (geological and mineralogical sciences), professor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan and merited worker of science of the KazakhSSR.

Born in Karaganda region, Mashanov’s in-depth studies gained international popularity. Through his profound knowledge in geology, math, geometry, mechanics and mining, he introduced the new scientific discipline – geomechanics.





Azerbaizhan Mambetov (1932-2009) – film director and director of the theatre, teacher, people’s artist of the USSR, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, and laureate of the USSR State award.

Born in Volgograd region in Russia, he graduated from the Almaty Dance Institute, the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts. He worked as a main stage director at the Kazakh Drama Theatre. He also was an artistic director at the Kazakhfilm studio.









Murat Mussabayev (1937-1993) – opera singer (baritone), people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Glinka All-union competition of vocalists.

Born in Karaganda city, he joined the voice faculty at the Almaty State Conservatory.

Yermaganbet Bulekpayev (born in 1975) – Mayor of Karaganda city.

Born in Karaganda region he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, Gumilyev Eurasian University.



