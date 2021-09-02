September 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of September.

NAMES

Akzhan Mashanov (1906-1997) is the geologist, mineral surveyor, founder of Kazakhstani school of geomechanics, doctor of geological and mineralogical sciences, professor, academician of the Kazakh Academy of Science.

He was born in Karaganda region. Mashanov participated in opening Akbastau-Kusmuryn, Leninogorsk, Zyryanovsk, Torgai, Zhezkagzan and Karatau fields.

Kabi Okayev (1929-2017) is the Kazakh scientist, economist, merited workers of Kazakhstan, doctor of economic sciences, professor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Atyrau region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Authored more than 180 scientific papers.

Azerbaijan Mambetov (1932-2009) is the stage director, teacher, People’s Artist of the USSR, People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Almaty dance school, GITIS Academy.

He was the stage director of the Kazakh Drama Theater and creative director of Kazakhfilm.

Murat Mussabayev (1937-1993) is the opera singer, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda city is the graduate of the Almaty State Conservatoire.

He was a soloist of the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater since 1962.

Yermaganbet Bulepkayev is the Mayor of the city of Karaganda.

Born in Karaganda region (1975) is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Gumilyov Eurasian University.

Has been working since December 2020.



