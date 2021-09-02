Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 2. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 September 2021, 08:00
September 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of September.

NAMES

photo

Akzhan Mashanov (1906-1997) is the geologist, mineral surveyor, founder of Kazakhstani school of geomechanics, doctor of geological and mineralogical sciences, professor, academician of the Kazakh Academy of Science.

He was born in Karaganda region. Mashanov participated in opening Akbastau-Kusmuryn, Leninogorsk, Zyryanovsk, Torgai, Zhezkagzan and Karatau fields.

photo

Kabi Okayev (1929-2017) is the Kazakh scientist, economist, merited workers of Kazakhstan, doctor of economic sciences, professor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in today’s Atyrau region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Authored more than 180 scientific papers.

photo

Azerbaijan Mambetov (1932-2009) is the stage director, teacher, People’s Artist of the USSR, People’s Hero of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Almaty dance school, GITIS Academy.

He was the stage director of the Kazakh Drama Theater and creative director of Kazakhfilm.

photo

Murat Mussabayev (1937-1993) is the opera singer, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda city is the graduate of the Almaty State Conservatoire.

He was a soloist of the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater since 1962.

photo

Yermaganbet Bulepkayev is the Mayor of the city of Karaganda.

Born in Karaganda region (1975) is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Gumilyov Eurasian University.

Has been working since December 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named