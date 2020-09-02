September 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of September.

Akzhan Mashanov (196-1997) – a mine surveyor, founder and promoter of the Kazakhstan Geomechanics School, PhD (geological and mineralogical sciences), professor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan and merited worker of science of the KazakhSSR.

Born in Karaganda region, Mashanov’s in-depth studies gained international popularity. Through his profound knowledge in geology, math, geometry, mechanics and mining, he introduced the new scientific discipline – geomechanics.

Kabi Okayev (1929-2017) – the Kazakh economist, scientist, merited worker of Kazakhstan, PhD (economics), professor, academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Higher School of Kazakhstan. The native of Guryev (now Atyrau) region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Azerbaizhan Mambetov (1932-2009) – a film director and director of the theatre, teacher, people’s artist of the USSR, people’s hero of Kazakhstan, and laureate of the USSR State award.

Born in Volgograd region in Russia, he graduated from the Almaty Dance Institute, the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts. He worked as a main stage director at the Kazakh Drama Theatre. He also was an artistic director at the Kazakhfilm studio.

Murat Mussabayev (1937-1993) – an opera singer (baritone), people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Glinka All-union competition of vocalists. Born in Karaganda city, he joined the voice faculty at the Almaty State Conservatory.

Yermaganbet Bulekpayev (born in 1975) – the deputy governor of Karaganda region. The Karaganda region native, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University majoring in law as well as the Gumilyev Eurasian University where he studied economics.

