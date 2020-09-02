September 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 2.

1994 – A solemn unveiling of the mausoleum of the well-known batyr Raiymbek is held in Almaty city.

1995 – Writer Moris Simashko is honored with the title People’s Writer of Kazakhstan by the decree of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2007 – A textbook of the Kurdish language is published in Kazakhstan for the first time. It is penned by President of the Kurds Association Knyaz Mirzoyev.

2011 – A joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Guatemala is inked in Moscow.

2011 – A photo exhibition dated to the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site in Kazakhstan is unveiled at the OSCE headquarters in Vienna.

2015 – A Soyuz TMA-18M carrier rocket with Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov onboard blasts off the Baikonur space center.

2019 – The National Council of Public Confidence is established in the Republic of Kazakhstan to map out proposals on the most pressing social problems.

2019 – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers his first state-of-the-nation address as the Head of State at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers.