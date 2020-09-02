Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 September 2020, 07:00
September 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 2.

EVENTS

1994 – A solemn unveiling of the mausoleum of the well-known batyr Raiymbek is held in Almaty city.

1995 – Writer Moris Simashko is honored with the title People’s Writer of Kazakhstan by the decree of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2007 – A textbook of the Kurdish language is published in Kazakhstan for the first time. It is penned by President of the Kurds Association Knyaz Mirzoyev.

2011 – A joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Guatemala is inked in Moscow.

2011 – A photo exhibition dated to the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site in Kazakhstan is unveiled at the OSCE headquarters in Vienna.

2015 – A Soyuz TMA-18M carrier rocket with Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov onboard blasts off the Baikonur space center.

2019 – The National Council of Public Confidence is established in the Republic of Kazakhstan to map out proposals on the most pressing social problems.

2019 – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers his first state-of-the-nation address as the Head of State at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev