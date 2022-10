September 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of September

Askar Tokmagambetov (1905-1983) – prominent Kazakh poet, writer.

Assan Darbayev (1984) – Chairman of the Committee for Natural Monopolies Regulation of the National Economy Ministry.