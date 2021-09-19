Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 19. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 September 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of September.

NAMES

photo

Askar Tokmagambetov (1905-1983) is the Kazakh poet, writer.

Born in Kyzylorda region graduated from the Journalism Institute in Moscow in 1932.

His works are devoted to the life of auyl, leading public figures, fighters people’s happiness, courage and patriotism, and internationalism.

photo

Abil Zholamanov (1970) is the member of the National Commission for realization of the social consciousness modernization program under the Kazakh President.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since October 2019.

photo

Darkhan Medeubay (1978) is the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

Graduated from the Karaganda State technical University.

Has been working since June 2016.

photo

Assan Darbayev (1984) is the chairman of the natural monopolies’ regulation committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Public Management Academy under the Kazakh President, Warwick University, the UK.

Has been working since September 2019.


