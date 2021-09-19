September 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of September.

NAMES

(1905-1983) is the Kazakh poet, writer.

Born in Kyzylorda region graduated from the Journalism Institute in Moscow in 1932.

His works are devoted to the life of auyl, leading public figures, fighters people’s happiness, courage and patriotism, and internationalism.

(1970) is the member of the National Commission for realization of the social consciousness modernization program under the Kazakh President.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been working since October 2019.

(1978) is the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

Graduated from the Karaganda State technical University.

Has been working since June 2016.

(1984) is the chairman of the natural monopolies’ regulation committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Akmola region is the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Public Management Academy under the Kazakh President, Warwick University, the UK.

Has been working since September 2019.