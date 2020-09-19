Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 19. Today's Birthdays

19 September 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of September.

NAMES

Kazakh poet and writer, veteran of the Great Patriotic War Askar TOKMAGAMBETOV was born 114 years ago in 1905 in Kyzylorda region and passed away in 1983. Throughout his life he worked for many newspapers, composed poems about the horrors of the WWII and penned many novels.

Director of the Republican State Enterprise «National Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan» of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the National Commission for implementation of the program of public conscience modernization under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abil ZHOLAMANOV was born in 1970 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. He took up is recent post in 2019.

Vice Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lyudmila BYURABEKOVA was born in 1973 in Karaganda city. She graduated from the Karaganda State Medical Academy, the Kazakh Pharmaceutical Institute, and the International Business Academy. Prior to being appointed to the recent post in April 2020, she served as the chief state pharmaceutical inspector of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Darkhan MEDEUBAI was born in 1978. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University and the Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2012.

Chairman of the Committee for regulation of natural monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Assan DARBAYEV was born in 1984 in Akmola region. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the University of Warwick. He was appointed to the recent post in September 2019.
