September 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 19.

EVENTS

1957 – The South Kazakhstan archeological expedition unearth the gallery of Tamgaly petroglyphs in Zhambyl district of Almaty region.

1994 – Kazakhstan registers its top-level domain .kz.

1995 – Abai’s Selected Poems book with a foreword by Khalid Iqbal Yasir is published in Urdu in Pakistan.

2005 – The monument honoring Kazakh people’s hero, writer Baurzhan Momyshuly in Zhana zhol village, Shu district, Zhambyl region.

2006 – Journalism in Kazakhstan encyclopedia goes out in Almaty.

2011 –President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy at the Élysée Palace to adopt a joint declaration, on multiple issues such as better global governance with the UN playing a central role, encouraging greater mobilization to support the Libyan people, and the restoration process of Afghanistan.

2011 – The Kazakh national satellite channel Caspionet kicks off broadcasting in North America via Galaxy 19 satellite DTH platform. Caspionet broadcasts programmes in 28 countries, including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Haiti, and so on.

2012 – Kazakhstan for the first time takes part in the Corporate Media & TV Awards annually held in Cannes.

2014 – Robert White’s Vanished Khans and Empty Steppes: The history of Kazakhstan from antiquity to the present book is published in London.

2017 – Kazakhstan joins the Statement of Commitment on Eliminating Sexual Exploitation and Abuse by UN and Non-UN Personnel.

2019 – Kazakhstan is the first CIS country to host the PATA Travel Mart 2019 exhibition in Nur-Sultan city, bringing together 250 tourist companies from 32 countries.

2020 – The first sports complex for people with special needs opens in Kokshetau.