September 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 19.

September 19, 1994 is the day of birth of Kazakhstani internet. The national top-level domain .kz was registered on this day. Kazinformtelecom organized the first IP-channel at the speed of 28.8Kbps via Relcom Moscow.

1995 – A book of selected works by Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev is published in Pakistan in Urdu.

2011 – A joint declaration is adopted following the meeting between First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy held at the Élysée Palace. The document covers a number of important issues including those related to the implementation of global management with the central role of the UN and preservation of international mobilization for the support of Libyan people and rehabilitation of Afghanistan.