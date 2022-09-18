18 September 2022, 08:00

September 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of September.

– Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan

– Governor of Ulytau region

– Rector of the Presidential Public Administration Academy

– Majilisman, member of the Committee for Ecology and Nature Management