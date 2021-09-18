Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 18. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 September 2021, 08:00
September 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of September.

NAMES

photo

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat BEKTANOV was born in 1965 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kiev higher military college, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. Prior to his appointment to the recent post in August 2021, he was the 1st Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan- chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

photo

Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baurzhan TORTAYEV was born in 1967 in Semipalatinsk, East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Ordzhonikidze Moscow state order of labour red banner public administration academy. He was appointed to the post in April 2019.

photo

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for social-cultural development Berik ABDYGALIULY was born in 1971 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021. Prior to that he was the head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region.

photo

Rector of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan ABIL was born in 1973 in Zhezkazgan. He is a graduate of the Zhezkazgan Mining and Technological Institute. Up until the recent appointment in August 2019, he served as the director of the Management Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo

Deputy (Akim) Mayor of Almaty city Mukhit AZIRBAYEV was born in 1974 in Almaty. He graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy. He was appointed to the post in the Almaty city administration in April 2019.

photo

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resources Management Madi AKHMETOV was born in 1995 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named