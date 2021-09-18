September 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of September.

NAMES

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1965 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kiev higher military college, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. Prior to his appointment to the recent post in August 2021, he was the 1Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan- chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1967 in Semipalatinsk, East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Ordzhonikidze Moscow state order of labour red banner public administration academy. He was appointed to the post in April 2019.

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7convocation and member of the Committee for social-cultural developmentwas born in 1971 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021. Prior to that he was the head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region.

Rector of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1973 in Zhezkazgan. He is a graduate of the Zhezkazgan Mining and Technological Institute. Up until the recent appointment in August 2019, he served as the director of the Management Institute of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy (Akim) Mayor of Almaty citywas born in 1974 in Almaty. He graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy. He was appointed to the post in the Almaty city administration in April 2019.

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7convocation and member of the Committee for Ecology and Natural Resources Managementwas born in 1995 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.