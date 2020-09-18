September 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of September.

NAMES

The 1st Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan- chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov was born in 1965 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kiev higher military college, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. He took up his recent post in April 2019.

Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Tortayev was born in 1967 in Semipalatinsk, in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Ordzhonikidze Moscow state order of labour red banner public administration academy. He was appointed to the post April 2019.

Head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region, statesman Berik Abdygaliuly was born in 1971 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. He took up his recent post in July 2019.

Deputy Mayor of Almaty city Mukhit Azirbayev was born in 1974 in Almaty. He graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy. He was appointed to the post in the Almaty city administration in April 2019.



