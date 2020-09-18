Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 18. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 September 2020, 08:00
September 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of September.

NAMES

The 1st Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan- chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov was born in 1965 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Kiev higher military college, Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. He took up his recent post in April 2019.

Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Tortayev was born in 1967 in Semipalatinsk, in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Ordzhonikidze Moscow state order of labour red banner public administration academy. He was appointed to the post April 2019.

Head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region, statesman Berik Abdygaliuly was born in 1971 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. He took up his recent post in July 2019.

Deputy Mayor of Almaty city Mukhit Azirbayev was born in 1974 in Almaty. He graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy. He was appointed to the post in the Almaty city administration in April 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes