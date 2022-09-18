Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events
18 September 2022, 07:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 18.

DATES

Mother’s Day in Kazakhstan was designated in 2012 on the initiative of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

World Water Monitoring Day is the international day established in 2003 by America's Clean Water Foundation (ACWF) as a global educational outreach program.

International Read an eBook Day was initiated in 2014 by America’s OneDrive company specializing in distribution of e-books, audio books, music and video.

EVENTS

1975 – Kapchagay Porcelain Factory is launched in Almaty region. The factory is the only one to produce porcelain items in Kazakhstan.

1992 – Kazakhstan State TV and Radio Company is established.

1998 – Civil Service Agency is set up.

2006 – Almaty unveils Tauelsizdik Tani monument devoted to the December 1986 riots.

2014 – The World Boxing Academy of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) is opened in Almaty region. The Academy located in Ile Alatau’s foothills is stretching over 5 hectares.

2017 – Kazakhstan backs Political Declaration for UN Reform.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova wins gold in women’s long jump at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat.

2018 – Six film directors, including Kazakhstani Emir Baigazin, win the first residency fellowship from the Hollywood foreign press association in partnership with Film Independent.


