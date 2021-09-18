September 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 18th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 18.

EVENTS

1975 – The Kapchagay Porcelain Factory starts its work in Almaty region. The factory is the only one to produce porcelain items in Kazakhstan.

1992 – The State-owned Kazakhstan TV and Radio Company is established under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kazakhstan.

1998 – The Agency for Civil Service Affairs as well as the Academy of Public Administration are established in Kazakhstan.

2006 – The monument dated to the 1986 December events unveils in Almaty.

2014 – The World Boxing Academy of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) is opened in Almaty region. The Academy located in Ile Alatau’s foothills is stretching over 5 ha.

2015 – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev donates his own dombra and a sculpture honoring legendary Dina Nurpeissova to the Multimedia Centre of Traditional Music in Almaty.

2016 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the opening ceremony of the unique Almaty Arena Ice Palace.

2017 – Kazakhstan supports the Political Declaration for UN Reform.

2017 – Kazakhstani athlete Olga Rypakova wins gold in long jump at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashkhabad.

2018 – Six film directors, including Kazakhstani Emir Baigazin, win the first residency fellowship from the Hollywood foreign press association in partnership with Film Independent.