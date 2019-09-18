Go to the main site
    September 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    18 September 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 18th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 18.

    1975 – Kapchagay Porcelain Factory was put into operation in Almaty region. The factory became the first one manufacturing porcelain ware in Kazakhstan.

    1992 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on establishment of Kazakhstan State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company. Sherkhan Murtaza was named the CEO of the company.

    1998 – The Agency for Civil Service Affairs was established.

    2006 – Monument Tauelsizdik Tany (Independence Morning ) dedicated to the December riots of 1986 was unveiled in Almaty.

    2014 – World Boxing Academy of the AIBA International Boxing Association was opened in Almaty region. The academy is located in picturesque foothills of Zailiyskiy Alatau in an ecologically clean area. The territory of the Academy is about 5 hectares and the area of facilities is 29,000 square meters.

    2017 – Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova won a gold medal in long jump event at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

