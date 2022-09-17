17 September 2022, 08:00

September 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of September.

NAMES



– one of the founders of national criminal law and criminal sciences, honored professor of the Association of Criminology of Kazakhstan.

Born in Guryev region (now Atyrau region), he graduated from the Alma-Ata State Law Institute, completed special training in the city of Sverdlovsk, and completed full-time postgraduate courses at the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Over his professional career, he published over 200 scientific works, including 22 monographs.

– national security body veteran, Colonel-General.

Born in Alma-Ata region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Higher School No.302 of the USSR State Security Committee, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR.

– first Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, financier, banker and economist.

Born in Turgay region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute.

Timur Zhaksylykov (1968) – first vice minister of national economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, gained his master’s degree in European studies from the Paris Institute of Political Studies, and received his second bachelor’s degree from the Kazakh Institute of Economics and Finance.

His previous job was the minister for economic affairs and financial policy on the Eurasian Economic Commission.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2021.

Assylzhan Mamytbekov (1968) – Kazakh statesman.

Born in Chimkent city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Kazakh State Academy of Management.

Timur Primbetov (1973) –Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Latvia.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He was appointed to his current post in November 2019.

Yerlan Smailov (1975) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

Born in Zhezkazgan, Karaganda region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh National technical University.

He took up his current post in January 2021.

Arman Zhudebayev (1985) – rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

Born in the city of Kapshagay, Almaty region, he graduated from the of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2018.