September 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of September.

NAMES

Yelegen Kairzhanov (1933-2011) is one of the founders of the country’s criminal law and criminology science, honorary professor of the criminological associations of Kazakhstan.

Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata State Law Institute, full-time doctoral programme at the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Authored over 200 scientific papers, including 22 monographs.

Sat Tokpakbayev (1939) worked in the national security structure, General Colonel.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Higher school of USSR State Security Committee, Higher Diplomatic School of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

Galym Bainazarov (1944) is the 1st chairman of the National bank of Kazakhstan, financial expert, banker, economist.

Born in Tyrgai region is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

Timur Zhaksylykov (1968) is the 1st Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Institute of Political Research, Master’s Degree, Kazakh Institute of Economy and Finance.

Has been serving since February this year.

Assylzhan Mamytbekov (1968) is the chairman of the board of the Meat Union of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Kazakh State Academy of Management.

Has been working since January 2018.

Timur Primbetov (1973) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Latvia.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been working since November 2019.

Yerzhan Smailov (1975) is the Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the legislation and legal reforms committee.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Kazakh National University.

Has been working since January.

Arman Zhudebayev (1985) is the rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire.

Has been appointed in 2018.



