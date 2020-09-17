September 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of September.

Yelegen Kairzhanov (1933-2011) – one of the founders of national criminal law and criminal sciences, honored professor of the Association of Criminology of Kazakhstan. Born in Guryev region (now Atyrau region), he graduated from the Alma-Ata State Law Institute as well as completed social training in the city of Sverdlovsk in 1954, and completed full-time postgraduate course at the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1966.

Sat Tokpakbayev (born in 1939) – a veteran of the national security agencies. Born in Alma-Ata region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, where he studied law in 1963, the Higher School No.302 of the USSR State Security Committee in Minsk in 1964, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the USSR in 1971.

Galym Bainazarov (born in 1944) – the first Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, financier, banker and economist. Born in Turgay region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute to become an economist in 1969.

Timur Zhaksylykov (born in 1968) – a minister for economic affairs and financial policy at the Eurasian Economic Commission. Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University to become a teacher of history in 1993, gained his master’s degree in the field of European studies from the Paris Institute of Political Studies in 1997, and the Kazakh Institute of Economics and Finance, majoring in economics in 2003.

Timur Primbetov (born in 1973) – an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Latvia. Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in 1996.

Arman Zhudebayev (born in 1985) – a rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory. Born in the city of Kapshagay, Almaty region, he graduated from the of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.