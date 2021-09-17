September 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 17.

EVENTS

1930 –The first issue of district newspaper ‘Kolkhoz zholy’, later renamed into ‘Kokshetau pravdasy’, is released. In 1990 the newspaper is named ‘Kokshetau’.

2007 – The decree on the establishment of joint-stock companies with 100% share of the state: The Caspian Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation NC (Aktau), Tobol Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation NC (Kostanay), and Batys Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation NC (Aktobe) is signed.

2010 - The Government of Kazakhstan and the UN ink the agreement exempting the holders of UN passports from visa requirements. Kazakhstan becomes one of 26 countries that offer UN officials visa-free regime.

2010 – Kazakhstan begins the development of the Tanbaly open-air museum-reserve, located 170 km north-west of the city of Almaty, in order to promote local tourism. Stone sculptures with petroglyphs become the main attraction of the Tanbaly open-air museum.

2010 – The inaugurating ceremony of the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin is held in the city of Kostanay. The Russian Union of Writers gifts the monument to Kazakhstan. The monument is designed by Russian sculptor Nikolai-Kuznetsov-Muromskii.

2011 – A monument to prominent statesmen of the 17-18th centuries Shon bi Edigeuly and Shorman bi Kushikuly is unveiled in Bayanaul in Pavlodar region.

2016 – Renowned Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam is honored with the Medal «Namys» named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly for promoting Kazakhstan abroad.

2019 – A delegation from Kazakhstan visits Damascus, Syria as part of the preparations for the celebration of the 1150th anniversary of great thinker Al-Farabi.

2019 – A 2-m bronze monument to the first Kazakh female pilot and participant of the Great Patriotic War Khiuaz Dospanova is installed in Atyrau city.