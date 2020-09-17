September 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 17.

EVENTS

1930 –The first issue of district newspaper Kolkhoz zholy, later renamed into Kokshetau pravdasy, sees the light. In 1990 the newspaper is named simply Kokshetau.

2007 – FirstPresident of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree on the establishment of joint-stock companies with 100% share of the state: The Caspian Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation NC (Aktau), Tobol Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation NC (Kostanay), and Batys Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation NC (Aktobe).

2010 - The Government of Kazakhstan and the UN sign the agreement exempting the holders of UN passports from visa requirements. Kazakhstan becomes one of 26 countries that offer UN officials visa-free regime.

2010 – Kazakhstan launches the creation of the Tanbaly open-air museum-reserve, located 170 km north-west of the city of Almaty. Stone sculptures with petroglyphs are the main attraction of the Tanbaly open-air museum.

2010 – The inauguration ceremony of the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin is held in the city of Kostanay. The Russian Union of Writers gifts the monument to Kazakhstan. The monument is developed by Russian sculptor Nikolai-Kuznetsov-Muromskii.

2011 – A monument to prominent statesmen of the 17-18th centuries Shon bi Edigeuly and Shorman bi Kushikuly is unveiled in Bayanaul, Pavlodar region.

2016 - Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam is honored with the Medal «Namys» named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly for his merits in making Kazakhstan renowned globally.

2019 – A delegation from Kazakhstan visits Damascus, Syria as part of the preparations for the celebration of the 1150th anniversary of great thinker Al-Farabi.

2019 – A monument to the first Kazakh female pilot and participant of the Great Patriotic War Khiuaz Dosspanova is installed in Atyrau city.