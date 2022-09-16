Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 16. Today's Birthdays
16 September 2022, 08:00

September 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of September.

Talgatbek Abaidildin (1948) – member of the Council of Senators of Kazakhstan Parliament










Kabibula Dzhakupov (1949) – prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan

Serik Yerubayev (1968) – Majilisman, member of the Committee for Ecology and Nature Management


Alexander Vinokourov (1973) – former professional road bicycle racer of Kazakhstan, Honoured Master of Sports in Cycling, winner of 2012 London Olympic Games, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team

Tolegen Abdullin (1982) – Chairman of the Committee for Motor Roads of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development

Meirim Kalaui (1985) – Mayor of Atyrau city
