September 16. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 September 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of September.

NAMES

Talgatbek Abaidildin (1948) is the member of the Council of Senators at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Abai Kazakh Teacher’s Training Institute, KIMEP.

Has been working since October 2019.

Kabibulla Dzhakupov (1949) is the political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Uralsk region is the graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering Institute, Alma-Ata Higher party School.

Serik Yerubayev (1968) is the deputy of the Kazakh Majilis, VII convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.

Born in Atyrau is the graduate of the Dosmukhammedov Atyrau State University.

Has been acting since this January.

Alexander Vinokurov (1973) is the Kazakhstani pro rider, merited master of sports of Kazakhstan, 2012 Olympic champion.

Born in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Ushinsky North Kazakhstan State University.

Tolegen Abdullin (1982) is the chairman of the highways committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Financial Academy.

Has been appointed to the post in May 2021.


