September 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of September.

Talgatbek Abaidildin (born in 1948) – a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute to become a math teacher in 1974, and KIMEP University majoring to be a political scientist in 1993.

Kabibulla Dzhakupov (born in 1949) – a Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security. Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute in 1972, and the Almaty Higher Party School to become a political scientist in 1989.

Alexander Vinokourov (born in 1973) – a Kazakhstani professional cyclist, merited master of sports of Kazakhstan in cycling, and London 2012 Olympics medal winner.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the physical culture faculty at the Ushinsky North Kazakhstan State University to be a physical culture teacher.



