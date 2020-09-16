Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

September 16. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 September 2020, 08:00
September 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of September.

photo

Talgatbek Abaidildin (born in 1948) – a member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute to become a math teacher in 1974, and KIMEP University majoring to be a political scientist in 1993.

photo

Kabibulla Dzhakupov (born in 1949) – a Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation, member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security. Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute in 1972, and the Almaty Higher Party School to become a political scientist in 1989.

photo

Alexander Vinokourov (born in 1973) – a Kazakhstani professional cyclist, merited master of sports of Kazakhstan in cycling, and London 2012 Olympics medal winner.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the physical culture faculty at the Ushinsky North Kazakhstan State University to be a physical culture teacher.



Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes