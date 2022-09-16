September 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 16.

DATES

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

In 1994, the United Nations General Assembly issued a resolution to proclaim September 16 the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. The date was set in commemoration of signing the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer (1987), and has been marked since 1995.

Clean Up the World is one of the world's largest environmental campaigns. It begins on the third Friday of September and lasts for three days, from Friday to Sunday. The campaign unites 130 countries of the world in their intention to clean up the planet from garbage. Millions of people gather annually to clean up their cities and forests.

1944 – Aktobe Regional Philharmonic Hall is established. In 1997, the Philharmonic Hall is named after Gaziza Zhubanova.

1992 – Kazakhstan establishes diplomatic relations with Belarus and Moldova.

2000 – Atyrau hosts International Scientific and Research Conference dedicated to the 775th anniversary of Sultan Baybars.