September 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 16.

EVENTS

1944 – The Aktobe regional philharmonic hall is established. It is named after Gaziza Zhubanova in 1997.

1976 – The Kasteyev State Museum of Arts welcomes its first visitors. It is founded on the basis of the collections of the Shevchenko Kazakh State Arts Gallery and the Republican Museum of Applied Arts.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus establish diplomatic relations.

2000- Atyrau welcomes the international conference dated to the 775th anniversary of Sultan Beibars. It brings together scientists from Arab countries.

2005 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Izmir, Turkey.

2006 – A monument to Nauryzbai batyr is installed in Karasai district of Almaty region.

2007 – Kazakhstan accedes the Global Nuclear Energy Partnership by signing its protocol in Vienna.

2010 – The 10th Summit of the Turkic-Speaking Countries makes a decision to create the Turkic Business Council in Baku aimed at the expansion of economic and trade ties.

2014 – The X Eurasia International Film Festival starts its work in Almaty bringing together the stars of Kazakhstani and Russian film industry.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded Uzbek Order El-yurt Khurmati for his merits in deepening and expanding the traditional relations of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

2019 – A museum of the Kazakh film industry named after Shaken Aimanov is unveiled at Kazakhfilm Studio in Almaty city.

2020 – ‘Following the steps of great Abai: The spiritual journey’ expedition kicks off in Karaganda. Participants of the expedition visit places where Abai was born, lived, and created his works.

2020 – The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University receives prestigious Global Islamic Finance Awards 2020 (GIFA) for its achievements and contribution to the development of education in the field of Islamic finance.