September 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 16.

EVENTS

1944 – The Aktobe regional philharmonic hall named after Gaziza Zhubanova is founded in 1944.

1976 – The Kasteyev State Museum of Arts welcomes the first visitors. It is formed on the basis of the collections of the Shevchenko Kazakh State Arts Gallery and the Republican Museum of Applied Arts.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus establish diplomatic relations.

2000- Atyrau hosts the international conference dated to the 775 anniversary of Sultan Beibars. It brings together scientists from a number of Arab countries.

2005 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens in Izmir, Turkey.

2006 – A monument to Nauryzbai batyr is installed in Karasai district of Almaty region.

2007 – Kazakhstan joins the Global Nuclear Energy Partnership by signing its protocol in Vienna.

2010 – The 10th Summit of the Turkic-Speaking Countries decides to found the Turkic Business Council aimed at the expansion of economic and trade ties.

2014 – The X International Film festival Eurasia starts its work in Almaty bringing together the stars of Kazakhstani and Russian movie industry.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded Uzbek Order El-yurt Khurmati for his merits in deepening and expending the traditional relations of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

2019 – A museum of the Kazakh film industry named after Shaken Aimanov unveils at Kazakhfilm Studio in Almaty city.