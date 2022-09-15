Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    September 15. Today's Birthdays

    15 September 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of September.

    NAMES

    Isa Kashkynbayev (1891-1948) – political figure, one of the first Kazakh doctors.

    Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Uralsk Military School as well as the medical faculty of the Kazan University.

    He received the Red Star Order and medals for joining the fights on Stalingrad and Ukrainian fronts.

    Absattar kazhi Derbisali (1947-2021) – Kazakh religious figure, diplomat and scientist-orientalist.

    Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Mukhtar Auezov Chimkent Pedagogical Institute, completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR.

    Yerzhan Sybankulov (1974) – Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty region.

    Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

    He took up his current post in October 2019.

    Aleksander Sukhanov (1976) – head of the analysis unit of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    He graduated from the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management Culture, Adilet Law School.

    He was appointed to his current post in January 2018.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    October 23. Today's Birthdays
    October 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    October 22. Today's Birthdays
    October 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations