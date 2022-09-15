15 September 2022, 08:00

September 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of September.

NAMES

– political figure, one of the first Kazakh doctors.

Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Uralsk Military School as well as the medical faculty of the Kazan University.

He received the Red Star Order and medals for joining the fights on Stalingrad and Ukrainian fronts.

– Kazakh religious figure, diplomat and scientist-orientalist.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Mukhtar Auezov Chimkent Pedagogical Institute, completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR.

– Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty region.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

He took up his current post in October 2019.

(1976) – head of the analysis unit of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management Culture, Adilet Law School.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2018.