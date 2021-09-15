September 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of September.

NAMES

(1891-1948) is the public and political figure, one of the first Kazakh doctors.

Born in Uralsk region is the graduate of the Uralsk military college, Kazakh University.

(1947-2021) is the Kazakhstani religious figure, diplomat, Orientalist.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Auezov Chimkent Teacher’s Training, holder of research degree of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the USSR Academy of Sciences.

(1976) is the head of the analytical department of the Kazakh Security Council.

Graduated from the Entrepreneurship and Culture Management Institute, Higher School of Law Adilet.

Has been serving since January 2018.