September 15. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 September 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of September.

NAMES

photo

Isa Kashkynbayev (1891-1948) is the public and political figure, one of the first Kazakh doctors.

Born in Uralsk region is the graduate of the Uralsk military college, Kazakh University.

photo

Absattar Derbisali (1947-2021) is the Kazakhstani religious figure, diplomat, Orientalist.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Auezov Chimkent Teacher’s Training, holder of research degree of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the USSR Academy of Sciences.

photo

Alexander Sukhanov (1976) is the head of the analytical department of the Kazakh Security Council.

Graduated from the Entrepreneurship and Culture Management Institute, Higher School of Law Adilet.

Has been serving since January 2018.


