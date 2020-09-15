Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
September 15. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 September 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of September.

photo

Isa Kashkynbayev (1891-1948) – a political figure, one of the first Kazakh doctors.

Born in Uralsk region, he graduated from the Uralsk Military School as well as the medical faculty of the Kazan University.

photo

Absattar kazhi Derbisali (born in 1947) – a Kazakh religious figure, diplomat and scientist-orientalist. Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Mukhtar Auezov Chimkent Pedagogical Institute in 1969, as well as completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR in 1975.

photo

Aleksander Sukhanov (born in 1976) – a head of the analysis unit of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. He graduated from the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management Culture to become a manager-economist in 1997 as well as completed his studies at the Law School in 2001.
