September 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 15.

DATES

The International Day of Democracy is celebrated around the world on September 15 each year. It was established through a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in 2007, encouraging governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy.

EVENTS

1995 – Akmola city becomes the capital of Kazakhstan as decreed by the President.

2001 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursuluan Nazarbayev visits the US Embassy in Almaty city and makes an entry in the Book of Grief condoling the American nation over the tragic events on September 11, 2021.

2005 – The International Convention on the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism is signed on behalf of Kazakhstan

2016 – The photo exhibition dedicated to the life and creative work of legendary singer Batyrkhan Shukenov is opened in Almaty city.

2016 – The National Drug Formulary is launched in Kazakhstan.

2019 – The residents of 12 villages and two towns of Zhanaarkinsk district, Karaganda region, set a world record by churning 10,000 liters of kumis on special tanks called kubi.

2020 – The opening of the memorial plaque to mark the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi takes place on the street named after him in Haifa, Israel.



